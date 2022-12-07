Tucker agreed Wednesday with the Rockies on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Tucker will move on to the third organization of his career after previous stops with Pittsburgh and Arizona. He elected free agency this offseason after the Diamondbacks previously cast him off their 40-man roster in July. The 26-year-old utility man finished this past season at Triple-A Reno, where he slashed .237/.297/.325 with two home runs and four stolen bases over 128 plate appearances.