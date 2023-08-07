Tucker's contract was selected from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Tucker is not in lineup Monday versus the Brewers, but the 27-year-old switch hitter will provide some defensive versatility off the bench. He started 24 games in center field, 17 games at second base, 13 games in right field and another handful of games at first base and in left field. A former prospect of note last decade when he was in the Pirates' organization, Tucker hit .311/.419/.459 with five home runs and seven steals in 58 games in the Pacific Coast League.