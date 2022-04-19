site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Colton Welker: Back to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Welker was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after Monday's game against the Phillies, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Welker's time in the majors this time around was brief, as he was just recalled Sunday. He failed to make his 2022 debut during his brief stint with Colorado.
