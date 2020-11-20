Welker was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster Friday.
Welker will unsurprisingly join the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The 23-year-old had a .721 OPS with 10 homers and 53 RBI in 2019 and was able to continue his development with the 60-man player pool last season.
