Welker went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's spring win over the Padres.
Welker spent the entire 2020 campaign at the Rockies' alternate training site, but he's gotten off to a hot start to begin spring training in 2021. Across nine games, the 23-year-old has gone 7-for-16 with four extra-base hits, eight RBI, two runs, one walk and four strikeouts. Welker's contract was selected in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, and he could make his major-league debut at some point in 2021. "He's swinging the bat great," manager Bud Black told Thomas Harding of MLB.com. "He's got good bat speed, and his pitch recognition is great."
More News
-
Rockies' Colton Welker: Contract selected by Colorado•
-
Rockies' Colton Welker: Gets spot in player pool•
-
Rockies' Colton Welker: High on organizational depth chart•
-
Rockies' Colton Welker: Invited to big-league camp•
-
Rockies' Colton Welker: Healthy at Double-A•
-
Rockies' Colton Welker: Lands on minor-league IL•