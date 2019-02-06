Welker was invited to the Rockies' big-league camp Wednesday.

Welker has yet to play above High-A, so he won't be seriously considered for an Opening Day roster spot. He's posted strong numbers at all three of his minor-league stops so far, though, and he'll be rewarded with the chance to work with the Rockies' big-league staff, a set of coaches he may be seeing every day in a year or two.

