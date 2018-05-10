Rockies' Colton Welker: Extends hit streak to 15 games
Welker extended his hit streak to 15 games Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with two walks for High-A Lancaster.
Even amid this streak, he has really heated up of late, notching two hits in five of his last six games. Welker's .339/.433/.534 slash line is all well and good, but given Lancaster's extreme hitter-friendly conditions, a better gauge of the third baseman's season is his .263/.354/.456 line on the road. Welker is the seventh youngest hitter in the California League and should continue to post monster numbers thanks to his home park. He is a top 50 prospect for dynasty leagues.
