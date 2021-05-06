Welker tested positive for a substance banned under Major League Baseball's Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and was suspended for 80 games Thursday.

Welker released a statement through the MLB Players Association stating that he tested positive for use of Oral Turinabol. Prior to the suspension, he nearly broke camp with the big-league team and was expected to make an impact in Colorado this season. This suspension will delay that debut, though he reached Double-A Hartford in 2019, so he could still ultimately reach the majors very late in the campaign.