The Rockies added Welker to their 60-man roster pool Monday.
Welker had previously received an invitation to big-league spring training, so his inclusion in the Rockies' 60-man pool doesn't come as a major surprise. Though Welker was drafted as a third baseman, his most realistic home at the MLB level will likely come across the diamond, given his defensive limitations at the hot corner. He's unlikely to make his big-league debut in 2020 unless both Daniel Murphy and Ryan McMahon are forced to miss time at some point during the 60-game season.
