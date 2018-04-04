Rockies' Colton Welker: Headed to Lancaster
Welker will open the year with High-A Lancaster.
This was expected after Welker faced little resistance (.350/.401/.500) in 67 games in the Sally League last season. The top thing he will work on this season is his defense at third base. He has one of the top hit tools in the minor leagues and should put up cartoonish numbers in the JetHawks home park, which has become an annual tradition among Rockies hitting prospects and Astros hitting prospects before them, back when Lancaster was one of Houston's affiliates. Last year Welker missed time with a groin injury, but if he stays healthy during his age-20 season he will likely need to be challenged by Double-A pitching at some point this summer.
