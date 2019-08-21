Welker is hitting .227 with one home run in seven games since coming off the injured list at Double-A Harford.

He missed a month with an undisclosed injury. Welker is hitting .257/.311/.415 with nine home runs in 89 games this year with the Yard Goats. This is the first season he has hit in a somewhat neutral environment, and is unsurprisingly posting the worst rate stats of his career. Welker still has a chance to be a good big-league hitter in time, but his 2019 season serves as a good barometer of where his current true talent lies.