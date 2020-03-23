Welker or Tyler Nevin will have a chance to play first base for the Rockies in the coming years, according to farm director Zach Wilson, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Wilson notes that Ryan McMahon has found a home at second base, so as things stand, it could be Welker or Nevin, assuming the Rockies decline Daniel Murphy's mutual option for 2021. Michael Toglia is the best first base prospect in the system, but he is at least a year behind Nevin and Welker. In 23 plate appearances in big-league camp, Welker hit .438 with two doubles, six walks and one strikeout. He hit just .229/.340/.253 with a 13:12 K:BB in 97 plate appearances in the Arizona Fall League. Welker should head to Double-A or Triple-A when the minor-league season gets underway.