Rockies' Colton Welker: Impressing in Double-A
Welker is slashing .314/.358/.483 with four home runs and 23 RBI through 172 at-bats for Double-A Hartford.
One of the Rockies' mostly highly rated offensive prospects, Welker continues to rake at the minor-league level as he now boasts an excellent .333/.380/.491 slash line over 1,090 professional at-bats between Colorado's Class-A teams and Hartford. This is his first run at the Double-A level, so the Rockies figure to leave him there for at least a little bit longer to see if he can sustain his current pace with the Yard Goats. If he keeps raking, the 21-year-old will make a strong case for a move to Triple-A Albuquerque.
