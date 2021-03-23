The Rockies are giving consideration to carrying Welker on their Opening Day roster, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Welker has experience at both corner-infield spots, but the Rockies are most likely viewing him as a candidate for duties at third base, since C.J. Cron has seemingly solidified himself as Colorado's everyday first baseman. The post-Nolan Arenado Rockies are far less settled at the hot corner, where Josh Fuentes (.714 OPS in 159 career MLB plate appearances) likely projects as the starter in the likely event Ryan McMahon is needed to fill in at second base for Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) to begin the season. Fuentes hasn't performed poorly enough this spring to lose his foothold atop the depth chart, but Welker has made himself relevant in the job battle by slashing .353/.378/.529 with a 23.5 percent strikeout rate over 34 plate appearances in Cactus League play. Harding notes that manager Bud Black has raved about the Welker's maturity and power potential throughout the spring, so the 23-year-old looks like he'll have a legitimate shot to stake his claim to a roster spot over the final few spring games. Welker could be someone worth considering in the end game of drafts, given the upside he would have as a potential everyday player at Coors Field.