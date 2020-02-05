Rockies' Colton Welker: Invited to big-league camp
Welker was invited to the Rockies' major-league spring training Wednesday.
Welker played 98 games for Double-A Hartford in 2019, hitting .252/.313/.408 with 10 home runs, 53 RBI and 37 runs scored in 394 plate appearances. The 22-year-old first-base prospect has impressed coaches at every level thus far in his minor-league career. Colorado's former fourth round pick in 2016 will get his first opportunity to impress the big-league coaching staff this spring before likely returning to the minors for the time being.
