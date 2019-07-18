Rockies' Colton Welker: Lands on minor-league IL
Welker was placed on the 7-day injured list with an undisclosed injury.
This helps explain why Welker hasn't played for Double-A Hartford since July 12. Specifics regarding the injury remain unknown, leaving Welker without a timetable for his return. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 21-year-old was slashing .259/.312/.415 with eight home runs and two stolen bases in 82 games for the Yard Goats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...