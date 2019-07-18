Welker was placed on the 7-day injured list with an undisclosed injury.

This helps explain why Welker hasn't played for Double-A Hartford since July 12. Specifics regarding the injury remain unknown, leaving Welker without a timetable for his return. Prior to landing on the shelf, the 21-year-old was slashing .259/.312/.415 with eight home runs and two stolen bases in 82 games for the Yard Goats.