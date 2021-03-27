Welker was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
Welker was being considered for a spot on the Opening Day roster this spring after slashing .366/.386/.512 with one home run and 10 RBI in 24 Cactus League games, but he'll head to Triple-A Albuquerque to begin the year. However, the 23-year-old could be in line to make his major-league debut at some point in 2021 if he continues to perform well in the minors.
