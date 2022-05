Welker is on the seven-day injured list with Triple-A Albuquerque due to a shoulder injury, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Welker has been sidelined since April 21, which was his second game back at Triple-A after a brief stint with Colorado. The team has described Welker's shoulder as being "loose," so he is currently going through strengthening exercises. Assuming Welker can return to health, he could be in line for another opportunity at the big-league level as the season progresses.