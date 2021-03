Joe went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run, three runs and two walks in Tuesday's spring win over the Reds.

Joe is in camp as a non-roster invitee and had a somewhat slow start to spring training, but he's now homered in each of the past two games while reaching base five times in six plate appearances across that span. The 28-year-old could have to settle for a minor-league role to start the year but could serve as an option to provide outfield depth at some point in 2021.