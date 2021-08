Joe went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Wednesday's victory over the Cubs in Game 2 of their doubleheader.

Joe stepped to the plate with the Rockies trailing 5-2 in the fourth inning and drilled a Trevor Megill offering over the center-field wall for his eighth homer of the year. The 29-year-old Joe has made the most of his opportunity in 2021, hitting .292 with an .876 OPS and 33 RBI in 178 plate appearances.