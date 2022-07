Joe went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Pirates.

Joe has reached base multiple times in each of his last three starts and has scored a run in five consecutive games. He's raised his on-base percentage to .374 across 374 plate appearances for the season, which ranks 15th among qualified hitters. Joe has only five home runs and six stolen bases across 83 games for the season, but he has 48 runs scored.