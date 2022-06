Joe went 4-for-5 with an RBI in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Guardians.

Colorado received almost all of its offensive production in the series finale from the Nos. 1 and 9 batters in the lineup, as Joe and catcher Brian Serven combined for eight of the team's 11 hits. Joe has made all but five of his 58 starts out of the leadoff spot this season, and he's unlikely to move down in the order anytime soon while he's getting on base at a .360 clip for the campaign.