Joe, who is leading off in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, is hitting .349/.451/.605 with two home runs and one steal in 11 games.

Nine of his 11 games have come in Coors Field, so that's partly why he is off to such a great start, but the fact that he is playing almost every day while leading off against righties and lefties makes him an appealing option in all formats.