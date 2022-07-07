site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Connor Joe: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Joe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Joe is 3-for-22 with nine strikeouts over his past six games and will take a seat Wednesday. Charlie Blackmon will start in right field while C.J. Cron rests his legs as the designated hitter.
