Rockies' Connor Joe: Out of Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Joe is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Guardians.
Charlie Blackmon gets the nod at designated hitter with Sam Hilliard starting in the outfield. Joe is hitting .200/.355/.320 with one home run in 50 at-bats this month.
