Joe was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right serratus strain Thursday, retroactive to Sept. 26.

Joe took on a depth role for the Rockies over the last month, and he's now dealing with a shoulder issue that will sideline him for the final week of the regular season. The 30-year-old slashed .238/.338/.359 with seven homers, 56 runs, 28 RBI and six steals over 111 games in 2022.