Joe went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Joe went hitless for a second straight game, but he was able to get aboard and add his second steal in his last seven contests. The 29-year-old owns a .270/.372/.393 slash line with five homers, five steals, 19 RBI and 40 runs scored through 73 games. With a 12.7 percent walk rate and no more than a two-game stretch without a hit this year, Joe has been an excellent fit for the leadoff spot.