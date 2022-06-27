Joe went 2-for-4 with a walk a double, two runs scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Twins.

Joe recorded his sixth multi-hit effort in his last nine starts and also managed his fourth stolen base of the season. His ability to reach base -- he has a .375 on-base percentage -- and his role as Colorado's primary leadoff hitter should help him score plenty of runs throughout the rest of the campaign. However, his stat line is otherwise a bit empty, as he has only five home runs and 16 RBI across 67 games.