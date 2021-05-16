Joe went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Cincinnati.

The 28-year-old contributed an RBI double to complete Colorado's five-run rally in the fourth inning. Joe has reached base safely in nine of the 10 games he's appeared in since joining the major-league roster on May 7. While he has yet to hit a home run, he's posted four RBI and two runs scored across 38 plate appearances. He's seen the majority of the playing time at first base in the last week with C.J. Cron (back) still out.