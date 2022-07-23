site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Connor Joe: Takes seat Saturday
Joe isn't starting Saturday against the Brewers.
Joe started Friday's extra-innings loss to Milwaukee and went 1-for-5 with a double. He'll get a breather while Charlie Blackmon shifts to right field and Yonathan Daza starts in left.
