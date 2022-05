Joe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

With Joe taking a seat for the first time since May 18, Charlie Blackmon will fill in for him as the Rockies' designated hitter and leadoff man. Joe is on the bench after he saw his five-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-4, two-strikeout performance in the Rockies' 3-2 win Saturday in the second half of a doubleheader.