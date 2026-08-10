Rockies' Connor Norby: Moves up to big leagues

The Rockies recalled Norby from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

He'll be joining the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Tyler Freeman (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Before being traded to the Rockies a week ago, Norby appeared in 65 games at the big-league level for the Marlins this season and slashed .203/.313/.325 with six steals and four home runs across 233 plate appearances. Norby played exclusively at third base and first base during his time at Miami, but he's also seen reps at second base and in left field at the Triple-A level this season.