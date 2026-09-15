Norby went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-7 loss to the Padres.

Norby notched a pair of doubles, driving in multiple runs for the first time since Aug. 26. In 30 games since joining the Rockies, the 26-year-old is hitting .293/.381/.475 with three homers, 14 RBI, 16 runs and two stolen bases. Factoring in his poor showing with the Marlins earlier in the season, Norby's overall marks sit at .234/.335/.375 with seven homers, 30 RBI, 33 runs and eight stolen bases in 95 total contests.