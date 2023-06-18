Seabold (1-3) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing nine runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one batter over three innings.

Seabold had been on a roll coming into the contest, posting a 2.08 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over his previous three starts. That momentum came to a grinding halt Saturday, as the right-hander yielded a season-high nine runs and nine hits while retiring just nine batters. Seabold's biggest issue was the long ball -- he served up a campaign-high four homers after allowing zero in his previous three starts. His ERA jumped from 4.70 to 5.88 as a result of the poor outing.