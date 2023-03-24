Rockies manager Bud Black suggested that Seabold could make the Opening Day roster as a bullpen option, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

"I like his stuff, "Black said. "He's got a starter past. that gives him some pitchability -- the ability to give us length if he pitches out of the bullpen." Seabold also hasn't been ruled out for a rotation spot, as he's battling for one of the final places in the starting rotation. So far in the Cactus League, the 27-year-old has a 4.35 ERA, but five of his runs allowed over 10.1 innings came in one outing. Be it as a starter or a long reliever it sounds like Seabold has a good chance of breaking camp with the Rockies to begin 2023.