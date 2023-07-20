Seabold has been demoted to a bullpen role, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Seabold was lit up for six earned runs over just 2.1 innings in his last turn through the Rockies' rotation July 15 against the Yankees, ballooning his season ERA to 7.18. Peter Lambert is coming up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Friday's series opener in Miami.
