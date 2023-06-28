Seabold (1-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk over five innings against the Dodgers. He struck out three.

After being scratched from his last start with a right arm issue, Seabold turned in a solid outing against one of MLB's top offenses. Though Seabold owns a 6.19 ERA as a starter this season, he registered a 4.50 ERA over his first eight starts (40 innings) before giving up a combined 13 runs across his last two appearances. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively lined up to come against the Giants at Oracle Park.