Seabold has been scratched from his expected start Wednesday against the Reds due to an apparent arm injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Heading into the week, Seabold was lined up to take the hill for Friday's series opener with the Angels, but the Rockies ended up moving him up to Wednesday when it became clear that Kyle Freeland would need two extra days to recover from a viral illness. With Seabold having now picked up the arm injury at some point during his most recent start last week or during a recent bullpen session, the Rockies will now turn to reliever Jake Bird to serve as their opening pitcher Wednesday in what amounts to a bullpen day. The Rockies haven't shed light on the severity of Seabold's injury, making it unclear if he'll be available at any point during this weekend's series with the Angels or if his turn in the rotation will be skipped over entirely.