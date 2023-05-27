Seabold (1-2) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Mets. He struck out two.

Seabold continues his struggles, as he's now allowed 12 earned runs over his last 12.2 innings pitched. The right-hander also hasn't tossed more than five innings in a start all year, and shouldn't be trusted in lineups until he significantly improves his play. The 27-year-old is tentatively slated to face Arizona at home in his next start.