Seabold was traded from the Red Sox to the Rockies on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Seabold made five starts for Boston last season, struggling to a 11.29 ERA and 2.35 WHIP. A .476 BABIP undoubtedly inflated his numbers, but he also gave up five homers in 18.1 innings, something his 29.4 percent groundball rate indicates could be a persistent problem. While there may be fewer obstacles between him and a rotation role in his new home, a move to the league's most hitter-friendly park hardly enhances the righty's fantasy appeal.