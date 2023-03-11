Seabold has allowed one earned run across seven innings while striking out seven and walking none during three Cactus League appearances.

Seabold hasn't started a game, but he has worked multiple innings in each of his three appearances during the exhibition season. The Rockies haven't made their plans for Seabold clear at this point, though it appears he'll occupy a multi-inning role regardless of whether it comes as a starter or reliever. Colorado acquired him from the Red Sox this offseason, after he posted an 11.29 ERA and 2.35 WHIP across 18.1 innings with Boston in 2022.