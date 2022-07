The Rockies have selected Staine with the 146th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

MLB.com had Staine pegged as a top-90 prospect in this draft class, but the righty ended up falling to Round 5, perhaps due to concerns about his command. Staine transferred from Maryland to Central Florida for the 2022 season and ended up with a 1.87 ERA in the American Athletic Conference despite 21 walks in 43.1 innings.