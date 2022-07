The Rockies acquired Oswalt from the Phillies on Sunday for cash, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

He'll be changing organizations for the second time this season, after the Phillies previously acquired Oswalt from the Giants in early May. Between stops with the Giants' and Phillies' Triple-A affiliates this season, Oswalt has produced a 6.11 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB across 35.1 innings.