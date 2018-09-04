Rockies' D.J. Johnson: Earns big-league promotion

Johnson had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Johnson, a 29-year-old minor-league journeyman, will join the Rockies for the stretch run after posting a 3.90 ERA and 84:15 K:BB across 55.1 innings with the Isotopes. He figures to work in a low-leverage relief role during his first taste of the majors.