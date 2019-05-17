Rockies' D.J. Johnson: Heading to Triple-A
Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Johnson rejoined the Rockies a couple weeks ago after a brief stint in the minors but hasn't pitched in a game since allowing five runs over one inning on May 7. Even prior to that performance the 29-year-old had a 5.91 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 9:10 K:BB across 10.2 innings.
