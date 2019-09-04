Rockies' D.J. Johnson: Recalled by Rockies
Johnson was recalled by the Rockies on Wednesday.
Johnson has thrown 14.1 innings for the Rockies this season but hasn't had much success. He's posted a 7.53 ERA, and his 2.16 WHIP and 13:14 K:BB don't suggest that a sudden improvement is about to happen.
