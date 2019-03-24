Manager Bud Black said Saturday that Johnson made the Opening Day roster, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Johnson made his MLB debut in September and followed that with a strong spring training in which he allowed one run and five hits over 8.2 innings. The 29-year-old is likely to serve in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen.

Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...