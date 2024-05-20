Hudson (1-7) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Giants.

Hudson had a good start going until the fifth inning, as the Giants found success against him the third time through the order. Hudson has completed six innings just twice in nine starts, and he's failed to complete five frames in three of his last five outings. The right-hander has a poor 5.89 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 26:27 K:BB over 44.1 innings this season. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home versus the Phillies, which could be a recipe for disaster.