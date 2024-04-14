Hudson (0-3) took the loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings.

All of the damage was done in the first inning, with the big blow being a grand slam off the bat of Daulton Varsho. Hudson settled in from there and now has a respectable 4.15 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 17.1 innings this season, though he's made just one of his three starts so far at the notoriously hitter-friendly Coors Field. He should be considered a volatile and extremely risky option given his lack of whiffs.