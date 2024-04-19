Hudson and the Rockies will not play Friday after their game versus the Mariners was postponed due to inclement weather, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. Emerson Hancock and Hudson has been scheduled to start but now figure to be pushed back a day to Saturday.
